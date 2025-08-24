Kim Jong Un oversees test of North Korea’s new air defense missiles: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two newly developed air defense missiles, state media said Sunday, claiming the tests confirmed the "superior combat capability" of the weapons.

It came one day before US President Donald Trump's meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Washington, DC.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the launches Saturday proved the missiles were capable of delivering a "fast response" against aerial threats, including attack drones and cruise missiles.

KCNA provided no details about the new missiles, but said their "operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology," and did not disclose the location of the test.

The launches coincided with US-South Korea joint drills, while Seoul said its forces fired warning shots Tuesday after North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the heavily fortified border.

The Yonhap news agency indicated that the UN Command in South Korea said around 30 North Korean soldiers crossed the border.

North Korea's state media cited Army Lieut. Gen. Ko Jong Chol, who described the incident as a "premeditated and deliberate provocation."

"This is a very serious prelude that would inevitably drive the situation in the southern border area where a huge number of forces are stationing in confrontation with each other to the uncontrollable phase," said Ko.

Lee has pushed for closer ties with the nuclear-armed North, pledging to foster "military trust," but Pyongyang has dismissed any interest in bettering relations with Seoul.





