North Korean leader slams US-South Korean drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed joint military drills underway between the US and South Korea, saying they show their will to "ignite a war," state-run media reported Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks while observing an integrated operation test of weapons systems on the North's first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"The joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which are being conducted again from today, are a clear expression of their stance that clearly shows their intention to be the most hostile and confrontational toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the agency quoted him as saying.

He added that the exercises have grown more provocative by incorporating a "nuclear element," requiring North Korea to respond with "proactive and overwhelming" countermeasures.

The 11-day annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise began on Monday to strengthen the two countries' defense readiness against potential threats from North Korea.

The large-scale exercise is being held alongside a four-day civil defense exercise that runs through Thursday, mobilizing about 580,000 civilians.

An anti-air raid civil defense drill will be conducted nationwide on Wednesday as part of the civil defense drills.



