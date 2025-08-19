Japan to assess legal, capacity constraints on Ukraine security

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday said that Tokyo to assess legal and capability constraints on Ukraine security.

His remarks came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte a day earlier said that some 30 nations, including Japan are working on a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, according to Kyodo News.

"We will play our role appropriately by considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities," Ishiba said and adding "At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do."

He praised US President Donald Trump efforts to bring peace in Ukraine while holding a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

On Monday, Trump hosted Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House to discuss the next steps in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

According to Rutte, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday which resulted in an agreement to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a trilateral summit.

Leaders attending Monday's talks included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.