3 dead, 3 missing after heavy rainfall hits northern China

At least three people were killed and three others went missing after heavy rains hit northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, state-run media reported Tuesday.

Torrential rains starting from Monday pounded several banners and districts in Ordos, according to Xinhua News Agency.

A banner is a traditional administrative division similar to a county.

At least eight people were killed and four went missing after a flash flood swept through a camping site late Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Earlier this month, at least 22 people were killed and over two dozen went missing due to heavy rains and floods in Gansu province, northwestern China.

Late last month, at least 30 people were killed in the capital Beijing after heavy rainfall pounded the city, causing widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and mass evacuations.