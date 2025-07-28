North Korea says it’s ‘not interested’ in talks with Seoul

North Korea is not interested in any proposal from South Korea and will not sit down for dialogue, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday, state-run media reported.

Kim, who serves as deputy department director of the Publicity and Information Department of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), accused the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung of continuing a hostile approach despite calls for engagement, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Looking at around the past 50 days since Lee Jae-myung took office…(he) is no different from his predecessor in blindly adhering to the South Korea-US alliance and pursuing confrontation with us," she said.

She emphasized that Pyongyang's stance remains unchanged regardless of Seoul's outreach.

"We are not interested in any policy or proposal put forward by Seoul, and there will be no chance of us sitting down with South Korea for any discussions," Kim added.

Since taking office last month, the Lee administration has signaled its intention to resume talks with Pyongyang in hopes of easing tensions and restoring inter-Korean cooperation.