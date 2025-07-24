North Korea calls for 'intensive' military training for 'real war'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for further developing the military's artillery tactics in keeping with the "harsh and acute" environment of the daily-changing modern battlefield, and beefing up "intensive" training for a "real war," state media reported on Thursday.

While overseeing a firing contest of artillery subunits of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on Wednesday, Kim called on the military to strengthen combat capability through intensive training, stressing the capability "of immediately coping with a war anytime and destroying the enemy in every battle," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Expressing satisfaction after observing the contest, he said the military should further beef up intensive training for a "real war" and stressed that the most powerful war deterrent is the "clearest outlook on the arch enemy."

During his visit to the Defense Ministry in February, Kim designated 2025 as the year of military training amid heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

He has since overseen various military activities to emphasize intensive training and the acquisition of modern warfare capabilities.

Kim observed a similar military artillery firing contest in late May.