2 killed, 10 missing as flash floods hit eastern China

At least two people have died and 10 are missing as a result of flash floods in East China's Shandong Province caused by heavy rainfall, the state-backed Global Times reported on Tuesday.

A heavy rainfall hit Jinan's Laiwu district, with a peak of 364 millimeters (14.33 inches), causing flash floods in two nearby villages in Dawangzhuang Township, destroying or damaging 19 homes.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, alongside coordinated post-disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The development came after China issued the highest level of emergency alert on Monday in response to the incoming Typhoon Wipha, the sixth of the year.

Rain is expected to continue for the next three days, weather officials said.

Local authorities have been directed to take measures against rainstorms and related risks such as floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging.

On Sunday, the typhoon struck southern Hailing Island before moving on to the mainland in southern China, causing landslides, road blockages, and the temporary suspension of train and flight operations in Taiwan and Hong Kong.



