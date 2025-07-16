Taiwan drills airborne assault on capital airport

Taiwanese military forces conducted a nighttime defense drill on Wednesday simulating an air assault on Songshan Airport in the capital Taipei.

According to the Defense Ministry-run Military News Agency, the exercise involved troops rehearsing a heliborne assault scenario.

Soldiers were airdropped into the airport to seize it, while the air force, military police, and marine corps deployed anti-aircraft weapons against simulated enemy forces and used a smokescreen to cover the landing site.

During the drill, the Marine Corps also fired shoulder-launched FIM-92 Stinger missiles at simulated air targets.

The troops employed various other weapons, including armored vehicles and artillery.

Phase two of the annual Han Kuang military exercise began last Wednesday and is scheduled to run until Friday.

This phase, which involves many US-made weapons systems, features 10 days of live-fire drills-twice as long as its usual timeframe of five days.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Taiwan rejects that claim and insists on maintaining its de facto independence.





