South Korea ex-leader challenges detention, refuses questioning

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday filed a petition in a local court, seeking a review of his arrest, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center in the city of Uiwang after the court issued an arrest warrant last Thursday due to his attempt to impose martial law in December.

In his petition, filed by his legal team in the Seoul Central District Court, Yoon said his arrest was "illegal" and "unjust."

He took similar steps in January after his first arrest, and the court accepted his request in March and released him.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk's team made a third attempt on Wednesday to question Yoon, following two failed efforts due to his non-cooperation.

Officials sent a request on Tuesday to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang -- located just south of the capital -- instructing that Yoon be brought to the interrogation room at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for questioning.

Earlier, on Monday and Tuesday, Yoon, citing health issues, resisted efforts to bring him in for questioning.