South Korea, UEA presidents discuss ties in AI, nuclear, defense sectors

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday discussed cooperation in the artificial intelligence (AI), nuclear, and defense sectors with the United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a phone call, the two leaders concurred on the necessity to enhance collaboration into more "strategic and future-oriented areas," especially agreeing to strengthen "cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, the defense and arms industries, and nuclear power," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement, according to Yonhap News.

The conversation was Lee's first phone call with a fellow president since he took office last month. South Korea and the UAE have had a special strategic partnership since 2018.

Separately, Lee discussed the economy, defense, technology, and other issues with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Both leaders agreed on the necessity to raise bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, Kang said in another briefing.

Lee also expressed hope for further cooperation in various fields such the defense industry, science, technology, and space.





