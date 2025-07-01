Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine war in their 1st phone call since 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives to attend a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 09 December 2019. (IHA File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine war with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday, marking the first phone conversation between the two leaders since 2022.

The statement noted that Putin, when considering the situation around Ukraine, argued the ongoing conflict to be a "direct" consequence of the policies of Western states, which for many years "ignored Russia's security interests" and are now "pursuing a policy of prolonging hostilities."

The Russian president confirmed the fundamental approaches to possible peace agreements on Ukraine, the statement said, further arguing that it "should be comprehensive and long-term, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and be based on new territorial realities."

The duo also discussed the situation in the Middle East in the context of the Iran-Israel conflict and US strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities, noting Russia and France's "special responsibility" as UN Security Council permanent members in "maintaining peace and security" and "preserving the global nuclear non-proliferation regime."

"In this regard, the importance of respecting Tehran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy and continuing to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, including cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), was emphasized," the statement added.

Putin and Macron spoke in favor of settling the situation around Iran's nuclear program and other issues in the Middle East "exclusively by political and diplomatic means," it said, noting that the presidents agreed to continue contacts.

"Vladimir Putin's conversation with Emmanuel Macron was substantive," it added.

The phone call is the first between the two presidents in over two years, with the last known phone call between Putin and Macron having taken place in September 2022.