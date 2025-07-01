TRUMP DOUBTS TRADE DEAL WITH JAPAN, SAYING THEYRE VERY TOUGH

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled skepticism about the prospects of reaching a new trade agreement with Japan, saying he is uncertain a deal will be finalized.

"We've dealt with Japan. I'm not sure we're going to make a deal. I doubt it with Japan," Trump told the reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from the state of Florida.

"They're very tough," Trump added.

Even though Japan "desperately" needs rice, he said: "They won't take rice. They won't take other products that we have."

Trump said he had no plans to extend the July 9 deadline for countries to reach trade agreements with the US.

"No, I'm not thinking about the pause. I'll be writing letters to a lot of countries," he said.

Turning to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Trump accused his leadership of stifling economic growth.

"If our interest rate was three points lower, that's almost a trillion dollars in cost," he said, calling Powell a "moron."

The president also said he has "two or three top choices" to replace Powell.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut interest rates, citing moves by the European central banks, and warned that delays could stall the US economy.