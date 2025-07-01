Cuba condemns new US restrictions as ‘criminal conduct’

The Cuban government accused the US of "criminal conduct and violations of human rights" following the announcement that President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to intensify economic pressure and restrictions against the island.

"The Presidential Memorandum against Cuba released today by the US government reinforces the aggression and economic blockade that punishes the entire Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote Monday on X.

Trump's memorandum formalizes his administration's policies toward Cuba, which include the implementation of a legal ban on US tourism to the Caribbean nation and the reinforcement of an economic embargo.

The White House said the document aims to end economic practices that "disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies at the expense of the Cuban people."

While US citizens are already prohibited from traveling to Cuba for general tourism, 12 specific categories of travel remain, including family visits, educational exchanges, humanitarian projects and sports competitions.

The memorandum mandates stricter compliance with existing policy, requiring regular audits and "mandatory record-keeping of all travel-related transactions for at least five years."

The directive explicitly prohibits Americans from doing business with GAESA, a conglomerate managed by the Cuban military that controls many of Cuba's hotels.

The move is one of several taken by the Trump administration in its second term against the Cuban government, continuing efforts to reverse the Biden administration's attempts to improve the relationship with Havana.

"Let there be no doubt, under President Trump's leadership we will hold the illegitimate Cuban regime accountable and stand with the Cuban people in their pursuit of liberty and justice," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Tourism is a significant source of income for Cuba, but visitor numbers have declined as severe shortages and nationwide power cuts have plagued the island.