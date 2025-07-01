UN welcomes US decision to rescind Syria sanctions

The UN on Tuesday welcomed a US decision to rescind economic sanctions on Syria.

"I can tell you that we very much welcome this measure taken by the United States," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric stressed the importance of ensuring sanctions relief is fully utilized alongside financial support and resources. He emphasized that a transparent and inclusive political transition, combined with security and protection of all Syrians, remains essential for lasting stability.

It followed US President Donald Trump's decision Monday to officially end Washington's sanctions program on Syria. Trump said the US is committed to supporting a Syria that is "stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors."

Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh last month that he would lift the "brutal and crippling" sanctions.

One day later, he held a landmark meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia -- the first between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.