South Korea's special prosecutor investigating a short-lived martial law declared by former President Yoon Suk Yeol requested a warrant to arrest the ousted leader on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency said.

Yoon, who is on a criminal trial on insurrection charges, was arrested in January after resisting authorities trying to take him into custody, but was later released on a court order.

The new warrant is on a charge of obstruction, Yonhap said.