China’s Xi hosts Singaporean Premier Wong

Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday met in Beijing Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is undertaking a five-day visit to China.

Xi congratulated Wong on leading his People's Action Party to victory in last month's general election and his re-election as prime minister, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore.

"Facing the transformation and turbulence in the international landscape, China stands ready to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, forge stronger bonds of cooperation, meet challenges together, and deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries," Xi told Wong.

Wong said he had a "productive" meeting with Xi.

"We agreed to further deepen cooperation in line with our unique 'all-round high-quality future-oriented' partnership," the Singaporean prime minister said on X.

The two sides discussed global developments, and the "different ways our countries can work together to advance" wider cooperation across various platforms like Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forums, said Wong.

"We look forward to building on the strong momentum in our ties, and forging closer collaboration in the years ahead. Amidst a more uncertain external environment, we are committed to working together to foster continued peace, stability and shared prosperity for the region," he added.





