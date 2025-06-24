China: US should ‘face up to objective facts’ on fentanyl issue

China on Tuesday urged the US to "face up to objective facts" after Washington cited the fentanyl crisis as justification for imposing tariffs on Chinese exports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference: "If the US truly wants to cooperate with China, it should face up to the objective facts, correct its wrongdoing and seek dialogue with China based on equality, respect and mutual benefit."

Guo noted that China has recently added two fentanyl precursor chemicals to its strict surveillance list under obligations to the UN drug control conventions. "That is a step taken by the Chinese government … with the aim of keeping precursor chemicals under strict control," he said.

He added that Beijing has "repeatedly made it clear more than once that fentanyl is the US' problem, not China's. It's the US' responsibility to solve the issue," and said Washington "wrongly imposed tariffs on Chinese goods by citing the issue of fentanyl."

"The move has dealt a heavy blow to China-US dialogue and cooperation on counternarcotics and gravely hurt China's interests," Guo said.



