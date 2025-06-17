9 dead, 26 injured in firework factory explosion in central China

Nine people were killed and 26 injured due to a fireworks factory explosion in central China, reported the ShanghaiEye media on Tuesday.

Shanzhou Fireworks Co., Ltd. had an explosion on Monday at around 8.23 am local time (0023GMT) in the Hunan Province, Changde city, the state-run Xinhua News agency reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management called on relevant authorities to identify those affected by the explosion while taking precautions to prevent another.

The ministry said the explosion's cause must be identified promptly.