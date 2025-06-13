Thousands evacuated, flights cancelled as typhoon hits southern China

Chinese authorities have evacuated thousands of people from low-lying, flood-prone areas, while many flights were canceled after Typhoon Wutip struck the South China region, state-run media reported on Friday.

Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of the year, forced local authorities to activate emergency response measures and evacuate 16,561 people to safe locations in Hainan province, according to Xinhua News Agency.

In Guangdong province, more than 49,000 fishing boats returned to port, and 10,000 crew members were moved to safety.

Authorities also deployed rescue vessels and helicopters for emergency operations.

The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Observatory warned that the province will experience its heaviest rainfall between Friday and Monday, which could trigger flooding in various areas. It also issued a warning about the potential for tornadoes in parts of Guangdong from Friday to Sunday.

So far, thousands of fishing vessels across South China have either returned to port or taken shelter elsewhere, while more than 40,000 people working on those vessels have been evacuated ashore, according to the agency.

Typhoon Wutip intensified into a severe tropical storm on Thursday morning and was last located near Ledong Li Autonomous County, Hainan province, with winds reaching up to 101 kilometers (62.7 miles) per hour, moving northward at a speed of 5 to 10 kilometers per hour.

Early on Friday, 12 crew members were also rescued from a ship off the coast of Hainan.

Meanwhile, authorities closed all kindergartens, schools, construction sites, and tourist attractions in Sanya city on Hainan Island. All flights at Sanya Airport have been suspended since Thursday, and rail services across the province have also been halted.





