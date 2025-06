China's President Xi Jinping will attend the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana from June 16 to 17 at the invitation of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Foreign Ministry announced in Beijing on Friday.

Apart from Xi, the presidents of all five Central Asian states are expected to attend the summit.

The summit comes two years after the inaugural Central Asia-China Summit, which took place in May 2023 in Xi'an, China.