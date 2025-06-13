China warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Israeli strikes on Iran

China warned of potential "serious consequences" of Israel's attacks on Iran Friday, opposing any violation of the country's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed Beijing's "deep worry" over the attacks, according to Global Times.

China is "deeply worried about the potential serious consequences of these actions. China opposes any violation of Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and opposes actions that escalate tensions and expand the conflict," he said.

Lin added that renewed escalation of the regional situation is not in the interest of any party and urged all relevant parties to "do more to promote regional peace and stability" and to avoid further escalation of tensions.

"China is willing to play a constructive role in helping to de-escalate the situation," said Lin.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.