Nearly a dozen trapped in landslides in southwest China

Authorities in China's southwestern Guizhou province have launched an operation to rescue nearly a dozen people trapped in two separate landslides, state media reported on Thursday.

More than 10 people were trapped after two landslides struck Dafang county in Guizhou province on Thursday, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The landslides struck at around 3 a.m.(local time) and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were trapped in Changshil, and several others were trapped in Qingyang village of Guowa town, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.