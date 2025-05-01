S. Korea’s Lee to face retrial in election law case

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the acquittal of presidential front-runner Lee Jae-myung in an election law violation case, sending it back to the Seoul High Court for retrial, Yonhap News reported.

The ruling, however, should not officially impact Lee's presidential bid as he will still be eligible to run in the June 3 snap presidential poll, triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's ouster over his imposition of martial law.

The verdict, however, has left Lee facing renewed legal uncertainty and questions about legitimacy.

Lee, candidate of the opposition Democratic Party, which controls parliament, has been leading in polls to win the presidential election.

In March, an appeals court cleared Lee of violating the election law, but prosecutors appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.