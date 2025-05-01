JAPANS PREMIER URGES US TO ABOLISH TARIFFS AS 2 SIDES SET FOR 2ND ROUND OF TALKS

Japan's premier urges US to abolish tariffs as 2 sides set for 2nd round of talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urged the US on Wednesday to abolish tariffs as the two sides prepare for a second round of trade talks.

The impact of US tariffs and China's retaliatory measures are significantly affecting the global economy, Ishiba told reporters in the Philippines while visiting the country, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo will firmly inform Washington that it is important to work together to create job opportunities and harmonization instead of one side profiting while the other suffers losses, he added.

He said he is aware of what the Japanese private sector, which has business abroad, desires from the government.

Ishiba also said he discussed the situation with the leaders of the Philippines and Vietnam.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's economy minister and chief negotiator in the tariff talks, is on a visit to the US for a second round of discussions with Washington, which are scheduled for Thursday.

The Trump administration has imposed 24% tariffs on Japanese imports as part of reciprocal tariffs on imports from all countries but granted a 90-day reprieve to all affected nations except China.

Tokyo has consistently urged Washington to exempt Japan from the measures and is actively seeking a negotiated solution.





