China begins clinical trials for first mpox vaccine

China has launched clinical trials for its first domestically developed mpox vaccine, state-run media reported Wednesday, amid growing global concern over the spread of the virus.

The vaccine was developed by the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co. (SIBP), a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm), and the phase 1 clinical trials will take place at the Henan Infection Diseases Hospital in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan province, Global Times reported.

The initial trial phase aims to recruit volunteers aged 18 and above from the region. The vaccine had received approval for clinical trials from China's National Medical Products Administration in September last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new clade 1 variant of mpox a public health emergency of international concern in August 2024, following its rapid spread in several African countries.

According to the WHO, as of March 30, 2025, 23 countries have reported 24,177 confirmed mpox cases and 98 deaths over the past 12 months. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported the most cases (14,566), followed by Uganda (4,881) and Burundi (3,725).