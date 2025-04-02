Myanmar junta declares temporary ceasefire following earthquake

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct searches for survivors at the collapsed Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo)

Myanmar's ruling military declared on Wednesday a three-week ceasefire against rebels following a devastating earthquake that has claimed nearly 2,900 lives.

Earlier, the junta had refused a similar ceasefire proposal from rebel groups to allow rescue operations.

A statement by the military said the truce, to last until April 22, would facilitate relief operations in the wake of the disaster.

The announcement by junta also came in light of the alleged attack on a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy on Tuesday night during an air raid campaign against rebel groups.

The military regime, which ceased power in 2021, warned rebels against any disruptions.

An alliance of several ethnic rebel groups is fighting junta, particularly in northern Myanmar.

The ceasefire announcement comes ahead of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's visit to Bangkok to attend a regional summit.

The military warned that if the ceasefire is broken, they will "take necessary countermeasures."