Taiwan to punish army personnel pledging allegiance to China

Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Taiwan said on Monday that army personnel who pledge allegiance to China can face up to seven years in prison, Focus Taiwan reported.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry proposed amending Article 24 of the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces to establish penalties for active-duty army personnel who "express their allegiance to the enemy."

The defense ministry said in a press release that the proposed amendment aims to address the growing issue of Taiwanese military personnel engaging in espionage activities on behalf of China.

The ministry noted that China uses pressure and offers substantial financial incentives to persuade active-duty Taiwanese soldiers to pledge allegiance to Beijing, which has compromised Taiwan's national security.

The ministry urged all army personnel to be loyal to their nation and carry out their responsibilities in line with the Constitution and relevant laws.

According to the Defense Ministry, only a small number of Taiwanese soldiers have been found guilty of treason, and these individuals are facing legal repercussions as a result.

The proposed amendment must pass through the Cabinet and the legislature before it can take effect.

China considers Taiwan, which has maintained its independence since 1949, as its "breakaway" province.