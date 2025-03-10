CHINA CONGRATULATES CARNEY FOR BECOMING LEADER OF CANADAS RULING PARTY

China on Monday congratulated Mark Carney on his election as the leader of Canada's ruling party, paving the way for him to become the next prime minister.

"We noted relevant reports and express congratulations to Mr. Carney," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press briefing in Beijing.

"Regarding China's relations with Canada, we always believe that we need to grow bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."

The official hoped that the "Canadian side will form an objective and rational perception of China, pursue a positive and pragmatic policy towards China, and work with China in the same direction for the improvement and growth of bilateral relations."

Beijing last week announced tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products, in retaliation against levies Ottawa introduced in October 2024.

"The countermeasures China has taken are fully necessary, justified, reasonable and lawful," the spokeswoman said.

"China urges Canada to take concrete steps to correct the wrongdoings, and provide a fair, non-discriminatory and predictable environment for the normal trade and cooperation between the businesses of the two countries."