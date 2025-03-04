China initiates legal process with World Trade Organization over additional US tariff

China has initiated legal proceedings with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over an additional 10% US tariff on Chinese goods, the Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The "unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States violates WTO rules and undermines the foundation of China-US economic and trade cooperation," the ministry noted, expressing Beijing's "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to Washington's action, according to the state media Xinhua News Agency.

"China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests in accordance with WTO rules, and defend the multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order," said the ministry.

In a tit-for-tat move, China will also impose additional tariffs on certain US farm products, the state media reported.

A %15 tariff will be levied on imported chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, while a %10 tariff will apply to sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

These tariffs will become effective on March 10.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on China effective from Tuesday on top of a %10 tariff already placed on Beijing in February.





