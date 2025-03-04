15 killed, 25 injured when terrorists storm military compound in northwest Pakistan

Suspected militants stormed a military compound in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring another 25, security and health officials said.

The incident, the latest in a string of similar attacks, took place in Bannu in the northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa province, when heavily armed militants rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the outer walls of the compound after being intercepted by security personnel.

The explosion caused the roofs of several nearby houses to collapse, killing at least 15 civilians, a military official told Anadolu, asking not to be named.

"Six attackers have been killed, while several others have been cornered to a portion of the compound," he added.

Dr. Nauman Ahmed, a spokesman for the Bannu district hospital, told reporters that the deceased included four women and two children.

Also, he added, the condition of several of the injured is critical.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but militants affiliated with the Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan or TTP have long been attacking Pakistani security personnel.