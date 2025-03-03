5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts eastern Indonesia

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province early Monday, without triggering large waves, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at 1.42 a.m. local time (1842 GMT Sunday) with the epicenter located 63 kilometers (39.14 miles) southeast of Maluku Tengah Regency at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi), the agency said.

There was no damage to life or infrastructure, or tsunami alert.

Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, has 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most seismically active countries.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the country's North Sulawesi province last week.





