6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province early Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, without triggering large waves or causing damage or casualties.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency recorded the intensity of the earthquake at magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale, forcing many residents to flee outside.

The quake struck at 6.55 a.m. local time (2255GMT Tuesday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) with the epicenter located 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) southeast of East Bolaang Mongondow Regency.

The tremor was also felt in the nearby province of Gorontalo.

There was no tsunami alert from the agency.

Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, has 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most seismically active countries.