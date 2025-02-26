EU urges implementation of ICJ orders related to Gaza issue, condemns West Bank escalation

The EU on Wednesday called for the full implementation of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) orders regarding the situation in Gaza, 'strongly' condemning the escalation in the West Bank.

EU ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Lotte Knudsen's remarks came after UN human rights chief Volker Turk presented his annual report on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories—as part of the Human Rights Council in Geneva—highlighting grave violations and calling for independent investigations and accountability.

"The EU recalls the need to fully implement the ICJ orders, which are legally binding," she said while welcoming the recent increase in humanitarian aid entering Gaza since the ceasefire.

She reiterated the EU's demand for unhindered humanitarian access, stressing the critical role of UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, in aid distribution.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, she stated: "The EU strongly condemns the further escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

She urged Israel to fully cooperate with UN human rights mechanisms.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since last month, killing at least 60 people and displacing thousands.

The raids were the latest in Israel's ongoing military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ICJ declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.