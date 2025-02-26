US Muslims slam Trump’s AI-generated Gaza video

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Wednesday denounced an AI-generated video shared by US President Donald Trump, depicting his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip with golden Trump statues, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and billionaire Elon Musk.

The video portrays a rebuilt Gaza with skyscrapers, luxury cars and bearded belly dancers, following images of destruction in the enclave. It also shows Musk celebrating under falling money and Trump drinking shirtless with Netanyahu on a beach.

CAIR called the video a fantasy.

"If President Trump is serious about pursuing peace, he should stop posting AI fantasies of a Gaza filled with idols of himself and start pursuing the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state, including Gaza," CAIR said in a statement.

It reiterated opposition to any US occupation of Gaza.

The 33-second video, which Trump shared on Truth Social, opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, displaying the inscription "Gaza 2025" in green, followed by "What's next?" in red, white and blue.

The video then showcases towering skyscrapers and children gazing upward as dollar bills fall from the sky.

Musk is seen enjoying hummus on a beach, while a boy holds a golden balloon featuring Trump's face and Netanyahu relaxing near a swimming pool in beach outfits beside Trump.



