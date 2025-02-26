Russian parliament ratifies security guarantees treaty with Belarus

Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, ratified a security guarantees treaty with Belarus, strengthening defense cooperation within the Union State.

The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, had already ratified the treaty on Feb. 18.

"This treaty is of critical importance in the current geopolitical situation. Significant efforts were made in its preparation and coordination," Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said.

Presenting the document, Senator Taymuraz Mamsurov recalled that the treaty was signed on Dec. 6, 2024, in Minsk by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Supreme State Council meeting of the Union State.

"The initiative for this treaty came from President Lukashenko and received strong backing from the Russian leadership," Mamsurov said.

The treaty is described as defensive in nature and commits both countries to mutual support under international law in case of threats to sovereignty, constitutional order, or territorial integrity.

It also includes provisions for enhanced nuclear security guarantees, integrating Belarus into Russia's nuclear deterrence framework.

According to the agreement, any armed attack against one of the Union State members will be treated as aggression against both, triggering a coordinated military response under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Additionally, the treaty outlines collective measures against unilateral sanctions imposed by third countries.

The agreement is valid for 10 years, with automatic extensions for subsequent decades. It will take effect upon the exchange of ratification documents.