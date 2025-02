Macron to join Starmer for talks with other leaders in London Sunday, Elysee says

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to London on Sunday at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Elysee palace said on Wednesday.

An Elysee source said Macron will attend a gathering of European leaders in London. Starmer said earlier on Wednesday he will host leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland and other allies on Sunday to discuss their response to Donald Trump's push for peace in Ukraine.