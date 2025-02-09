29 missing after landslide in southwest China

At least 29 people are missing after a landslide in southwestern China, state media reported Sunday, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The landslide occurred Saturday in Junlian County in the city of Yibin in Sichuan Province and is ongoing, hindering the rescue operation,

The number of missing people is still being verified.

The landslide has transformed into debris flows due to continuous rainfall and geological conditions.

With a total volume of more than 100,000 cubic meters, the accumulation of debris has stretched approximately 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles), according to a preliminary assessment.







