Kyrgyz president kicks off official China visit

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov kicked off a four-day official visit to China on Tuesday, according to Chinese media reports.

Japarov arrived in the capital Beijing, state-run CGTN reported.

Footage aired by the broadcaster showed the Kyrgyz president's special plane landing in Beijing.

During his visit, Japarov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials.

China remains Kyrgyzstan's largest trading partner as well as the largest source country of imports.

Beijing's share of Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade last year reached a historic high of 35%.