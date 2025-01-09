S.Korea, US ink pact on principles governing nuclear exports, cooperation

South Korea and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding on principles governing nuclear export and cooperation, an official said on Thursday.

The pact was signed by South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The US Energy Department said the pact "reflects the two countries' mutual dedication to maximizing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy under the highest international standards of nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and nonproliferation."

It provides a framework for the parties to cooperate in "expanding civil nuclear power in third countries while strengthening their respective administration of export controls on civil nuclear technology."

The signing of the pact began last November following a dispute between South Korea's Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and US energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co. over a nuclear reactor export issue.



