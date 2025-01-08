China records highest number of floods in 2024, impacting millions

China experienced the highest number of floods in 2024 since the country began recording statistics on the natural disaster, affecting millions of people across the country, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Around 26 floods occurred in major rivers across the country last year, the highest number since 1998, when China began recording detailed flood statistics, according to Global Times.

However, the number of production safety accidents declined by 11.2%, and the number of casualties also fell by 7.7% year-on-year in 2024.

According to China's Ministry of Emergency Management, natural disasters resulted in fewer than 1,000 deaths and missing persons.

However, in October, the ministry said over 84 million people were affected, with 836 deaths reported across the country. Over 3.3 million people were relocated, with approximately 50,000 houses fully damaged and 630,000 partially damaged.

Natural disasters caused significant damage in Southern Guangdong, Central Hunan, and Northeast Liaoning provinces.

China's national average temperature was 23.2 C (73.76 Fahrenheit) in July of last year, the highest since 1961.

Due to the impact of climate change, heavy floods and typhoons have also caused significant damage to crops.









