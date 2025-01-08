At least 6 dead due to stampede at Hindu temple in southern India

At least six people died in a stampede at a Hindu temple in southern India, according to officials.

The incident took place during the distribution of ticket tokens at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh state's Tirupati city on Wednesday evening.

Expressing "shock over the death of several devotees in a stampede," state Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed authorities to provide better medical services to the injured.

Authorities confirmed the death of six devotees and injuries to others, the Press Trust of India reported.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained" by the incident.

"I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP (Andhra Pradesh's) Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi's office said on X.