Volcano eruption displaces 45,000 people in Philippines

A farmer walks along a sugarcane field as Mount Kanlaon Volcano is seen in the background a day after its explosive eruption, in La Castellana town, Negros Province, central Philippines, 10 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 45,000 people have been displaced in the central island of Negros in the Philippines following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon, the strongest in recent years.

In a statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government is targeting to evacuate around 84,000 individuals from the six-kilometer (3.7 mile) radius danger zone.

Kanlaon erupted on Monday, second time this year, sending hot ash and gases up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) in the sky and forcing residents to seek shelter.

A day earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that Kanlaon Volcano spewed ash 13 times on Thursday.

Marcos said that ensuring the safety of the people is the top priority and all the concerned agencies are ready and prepared to help the people on Negros Island.

He also directed the Philippines Armed Forces, National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection in Negros to go on high alert.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council directed everyone living within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius of the volcano to rush to safer areas.

On Monday, the volcano erupted for nearly four minutes, sending a plume of ash to as far as the Antique province, which lies over 200 km (124 mi) across the sea from the volcano.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.























