India calls on 'all parties' to preserve unity, territorial integrity of Syria

India on Monday underlined the need for all "parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Syria.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it is monitoring the situation.

The ministry also said the Indian embassy in Damascus "is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security."

Last week, India had advised its nationals to leave Syria "by the earliest available commercial flights."

It said Indians are cautioned to avoid travel to Syria and are "requested to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for updates"

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow where Russia granted them asylum.





