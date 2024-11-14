SOUTH KOREA MULLING MORE SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE DUE TO NORTHS AID TO RUSSIA: PRESIDENT

South Korea mulling more support for Ukraine due to North's aid to Russia: President

South Korea could consider more support for Ukraine in response to North Korea's deployment of troops in Russia to support Moscow's ongoing war, the South's president said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Spanish news agency EFE, Yoon Suk-yeol said Pyongyang has also provided weapons to Moscow.

"If they both do not stop their dangerous military adventure, we are prepared to implement appropriate effective measures, including strengthening support for Ukraine, in cooperation with our allies and like-minded countries," EFE quoted Yoon as saying.

Last month, Yoon said his country could consider providing arms to Ukraine "depending on the extent of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea."

On Wednesday, South Korea's spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, claimed that North Korean soldiers had moved to the front line region of Kursk, Russia to fight Ukrainian forces there.

On Tuesday, a Ukrainian official also claimed that 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops had been deployed to Kursk to fight Ukrainian forces, but Pyongyang has not confirmed the claims.