Erdoğan: Türkiye will not maintain or develop relations with Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "The government of the Republic of Türkiye, led by Tayyip Erdoğan, will neither maintain nor develop its relations with Israel. We have no such intention."

During his return from visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, President Erdoğan spoke with journalists on the plane.

He highlighted his address at the second extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League held in Riyadh, where he pointed out the genocide occurring in Gaza and Lebanon.

He emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and the uninterrupted and systematic delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

"Türkiye Is Undoubtedly the Country Taking the Most Concrete Steps"

Erdoğan stated, "As you know, we are putting significant effort into maintaining pressure on Israel and implementing coercive measures against this country within the framework of international law.

Türkiye is unquestionably the nation that has given the strongest reaction to Israeli atrocities, including concrete measures such as halting trade."

BLOCKING THE SUPPLY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION TO ISRAEL

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is at the forefront in terms of the volume of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza. He continued, "Fifty-two countries and two international organizations have expressed their support for the initiative we launched at the United Nations to prevent the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel. Recently, we submitted our letter regarding this initiative to the President of the United Nations General Assembly and the Secretary-General."

He recalled that at the Riyadh summit, a decision was made inviting all OIC and Arab League members to sign this letter. Erdoğan noted that Türkiye's steps to halt the massacre and its humanitarian efforts were praised at the summit.

"OPPORTUNITIES FOR BILATERAL TALKS"

Erdoğan mentioned that the summit provided an opportunity for bilateral discussions. "We met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was a productive meeting. Additionally, we engaged in discussions with Jordan's King Abdullah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and leaders from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, and the Maldives," he said.

CLIMATE LEADERS SUMMIT IN BAKU

In the second leg of his visit, Erdoğan attended the World Climate Leaders Summit held in Baku. He expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation. Erdoğan noted that the summit, the most significant climate event under the United Nations framework, was attended by heads of state and government from 80 countries.

He remarked, "The main topic of negotiation with the highest expectations at the summit was climate finance. We discussed how to generate the financial resources needed, particularly by developing countries. We also evaluated the reaffirmation of the $100 billion annual climate finance target announced at the 2009 Denmark Climate Summit for the post-2025 period, along with the support of additional mechanisms."

"IMPORTANCE OF THE ZERO WASTE MOVEMENT"

In his address at the summit, Erdoğan shared Türkiye's efforts in combating climate change. "I emphasized our commitment to contributing to global climate efforts. I highlighted the significance of the Zero Waste Movement initiated by my wife, Emine Erdoğan, which has quickly turned into a global project. I also pointed to our progress in areas like afforestation, water management, and renewable energy. We rank fifth in Europe and eleventh globally in renewable energy. In addition to our water efficiency campaign, we have declared every November 11 as 'National Afforestation Day,' and as of yesterday, millions of saplings have started being planted with the support of our people."

"CONSULTATIONS ON REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS"

Erdoğan also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts attending the Climate Leaders Summit. "In this context, we met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Maia Sandu of Moldova, President Jakov Milatović of Montenegro, and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. We discussed both our bilateral relations and regional developments. I hope the decisions made at both summits will yield positive outcomes. I extend my gratitude to our Saudi brothers and to dear Azerbaijan, especially to my brother Ilham, for their gracious hosting," Erdoğan concluded.

Following his statements, President Erdoğan answered questions from the journalists.

