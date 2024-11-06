China congratulates Trump on election victory

China on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

"We respect the choice of the American people and congratulate Mr. Trump on being elected as president of the United States," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Trump beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to reach 277 Electoral College after he notched pivotal wins in Georgia and North Carolina.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters Beijing will "continue to handle China-U.S. relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."