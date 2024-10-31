2 Afghans shot dead, several injured inside Iran, confirms Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban-led interim administration confirmed on Thursday the deaths of two Afghan nationals and several injuries in Iran.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the interim administration, said a fact-finding committee was established after reports of casualties among Afghans on the Iran-Pakistan border in recent days.

"Based on the collected evidence, explosions and gunfire have targeted Afghan nationals within the Kalgan Valley, situated in Iranian territory," said Fitrat.

There was no immediate reaction from Tehran.

He said the bodies of two Afghans, "along with 34 eyewitnesses, some of whom sustained injuries during the incident, have been repatriated" to Afghanistan.

"Certain individuals remain in Iran and Pakistan," said Fitrat, adding that the interim administration was "actively engaged in locating and repatriating them."

"The investigation remains ongoing, and the committee persists in its efforts. Detailed findings will be disseminated upon the conclusion of the investigation," he said, referring to the interim administration as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.









