Modi says India ready to welcome ‘partner countries’ to expand BRICS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said there were "high expectations" from the BRICS, adding any decision on expanding the emerging economic bloc should be "taken by consensus."

"India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as 'partner countries'," Modi told a summit of leaders of BRICS member nations in Russia's Kazan city.

The meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin began with an address to BRICS leaders, including those of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, who are taking part in the summit for the first time since becoming official members in January.

Modi was addressing a closed-door session of the summit which began Tuesday.

"In this regard all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected," said the Indian prime minister.

There are several new applications pending to join the group.

"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism," said Modi.

Pointing out discussions about North-South and East-West divide, Modi said: "At such a time, there are high expectations" from a diverse and inclusive BRICS which "can play a positive role in all areas."

Calling for global regulations on cyber security and for safe and secure artificial intelligence, he said: "We have to give the world the message that BRICS is not a divisive organization but one that works in the interest of humanity."

"We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war," he added.





