China launches new satellite group

China launched a new satellite group from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center on Tuesday in northern Shanxi province, state media reported.

The satellites were successfully placed into orbit at 7.06 p.m. (1106GMT) using a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket.

China, meanwhile, released its development program for space science on Tuesday, in which it pledged to explore the origin and evolution of the universe, revealing the physical laws under extreme cosmic conditions.

"Scientists will also explore the habitability of celestial bodies in the solar system and exoplanets, as well as search for extraterrestrial life. Key areas in the subject cover sustainable development, the origin and evolution of the solar system, characterization of planetary atmospheres, the search for extraterrestrial life, and exoplanet detection," according to the program.