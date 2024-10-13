7 killed in gas poisoning accident in China

At least seven people were killed and four others injured in a gas poisoning accident at a biotech company in East China's Shandong province, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing local authorities, China's state-run Xinhua News reported that the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Weifang Jinshi biotech company in Shouguang City.

The injured are in stable condition, while an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Industrial accidents, including factory explosions and mine collapses, are relatively common in China. In January, some 39 people were killed in a building fire in eastern China and another 10 workers lost their lives in a coal mine accident in central China that same month.



